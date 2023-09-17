Fried Chicken ASMR Has A Special Place In TikTok's Heart

TikTok has become popular for its many food hacks and trends (hello, Grimace Shake), but the social media platform is also used by some to unwind and relax. At the strange intersection of these dueling concepts, we find fried chicken ASMR. Some viewers have a soft spot for these videos that combine a love for both food and relaxation.

For those unaware, ASMR stands for autonomous sensory meridian response. These videos combine soft and distinct noises with visuals designed to ease stress, causing tingling and a relaxation response in some viewers. Fried chicken ASMR takes a crispy stance on the phenomenon. Instead of listening to the soft crinkle of wrappers or the light brushing of hair, one absorbs the audible crunch of fried chicken. Basically, fried chicken ASMR features people gorging themselves on food and chewing loudly to get as much crunch with every bite — as some TikToks demonstrate. However, other TikTokers mix things up by using a fork to lightly scrape the chicken and giving it an audible dip into the gravy. It's all about the sound. Viewers seem to enjoy the videos, with one writing, "I love your videos that have crunchy chicken." Meanwhile, another person writes, "I like your video. It can relieve stress."