Why You Should Think Twice About Melting Chocolate In A Glass Bowl

You might think you know the best ways to melt chocolate that work for you every single time, whether you're drizzling it or baking with the ingredient — but think again. There is actually a right and a wrong way to melt chocolate, and the method you've been told to use in your kitchen may actually be detrimental to your final product.

If you've been melting chocolate using a glass bowl, logically, it makes sense. When using a microwave or melting chocolate in a double-boiler over simmering water, glass is the safest material to use because it's not at risk of melting due to the heat. But, contrary to popular belief, chocolate should not be melted in a glass bowl, and should instead be melted in a plastic one.. Since glass bowls retain heat readily, extra heat can transfer to melted chocolate and undo its tempering. This can negatively impact its textural properties, making it less shiny and smooth than desired.