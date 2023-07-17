The Best Ways To Melt Chocolate

Melted chocolate plays a crucial role in some of our most indulgent dessert creations, ranging from cakes to truffles. Its rich flavor and smooth texture also add a delicious note when drizzled over fresh fruit, waffles, or scoops of ice cream. While the process of melting chocolate — we aren't talking about tempering chocolate here — may seem pretty straightforward, a single mistake can lead to a burnt, grainy, or clumpy end result.

Whatever method you choose to melt chocolate, there're certain steps that can ensure success. Firstly, it's important to chop up the block of chocolate into smaller pieces. Never use chocolate chips for melting, since they are full of stabilizers that will turn the liquified chocolate lumpy. It's also important to ensure that any utensils, including the melting bowl spatula, that come into contact with the chocolate are completely dry. This is because even a tiny droplet of water can make the chocolate become unusable.

When it comes to melting chocolate, slow and steady wins the race. In particular, using low heat and frequently stirring the chocolate as it melts can prevent it from overheating and burning. It's also important to remember that different types of chocolate have different melting points — dark chocolate melts at 115 degrees Fahrenheit, milk chocolate at between 104 and 113 degrees Fahrenheit, and white chocolate at between 99 and 109 degrees Fahrenheit.