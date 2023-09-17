Cinnamon Is The Secret Ingredient To Make Korean Corn Dogs Magical

Those who have not yet experienced the greatness within the crispy layers of a Korean corn dog should buckle up. It's not your average hot dog on a stick. Reaching popularity in the '80s at South Korean night markets, these corn dogs are made with either stretchy cheese like mozzarella, sausage, fish cakes, or rice cakes in the center and skewered by a wooden stick. From there, it's dunked into a sticky batter and rolled in panko or other ingredients capable of creating a crispy outer layer, such as pieces of french fries or even dried ramen noodles. After being deep-fried to perfection, this stick of deliciousness is sprinkled with sugar to add some much-appreciated sweetness to balance the savory components.

Although this may have traditional corn dog lovers scratching their heads and staring at their breaded meat-on-stick option with envy, wait for the kicker. Making Korean corn dogs at home allows ample opportunity to experiment with coatings and flavors. For example, if you want a little kick to add to the final sprinkling of sugar on that crispy outer layer, consider popping in a few pinches of cinnamon. Hear us out before you throw up your hands and claim we've gone too far. Although cinnamon is commonly used in sweet dishes like apple pies, crumbles, and oatmeal, this warming spice also blends well with savory dishes.