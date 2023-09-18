You Can Soak Apples In Practically Any Liquor For A Boozy Sweet Treat

If you're someone who likes their cocktails a little sweet, we've got an exciting recipe for you — liquor-soaked apples. You heard that right — spirit-infused apples are a boozy, zesty snack that will get you buzzed with each and every juicy crunch. Spirit-soaked apples are a fun way to experiment with liquors and can offer your party guests a one-of-a-kind experience, because what fun is drinking a cocktail on ice when you can eat one instead?

Steeping apples in booze isn't just a fun time with friends — it's actually a scientific method called maceration. To successfully macerate an apple, it should be immersed in a flavorful liquid so the fruit can adopt its distinct taste. Fruits with high water content like berries and melons macerate faster than dense fruits, so you'll need at least a few hours to macerate apples with liquor. However, the higher the liquor's ABV is, the faster the apples will macerate.

Although it takes some time, spirit-saturated apples are surprisingly easy to make. Since apples are sturdy, compacted fruits, it's best to cut them into slices before starting the infusion process for more efficient flavor extraction. Once you've got your apple wedges, simply fill up a jar with the liquor of your choosing and let the magic happen. It's really that simple. The best part is, once your apples are done macerating, the liquor itself will boast a bright flavor imparted by the fruit — it's a double win!