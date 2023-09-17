TikTok's Toasty Pizza Pockets Take Advantage Of Your Leftover Bread
As TikTok blurs the lines between makeshift but delicious girl dinners and struggle meals, we believe we've found the perfect combination. In homage to the childhood favorite of premade frozen pizza pockets, we love the homemade version seen on the account foodkidslove. Instead of using puff pastry or regular pizza crusts, these toaster-friendly pizza pockets use regular sandwich bread as the crust. You can use whatever sandwich bread you have on hand — though, let's be honest, soft white bread is king here. Take two slices of your bread of choice, then give them the pizza treatment with red sauce, shredded cheese, and whatever toppings you like — olives, sausage, pepperoni, jalapenos, and more are entirely acceptable.
In the TikTok, the video creator uses a device called a sandwich separator to remove the bread crusts and seal the edge of the pizza surroundings. Basically, you're creating a pizza-topping-filled Uncrustable. By doing so, you can put the homemade pizza pocket in the toaster without getting pizza sauce everywhere. That means you can have a hot and toasty sandwich as long as you have access to a toaster or toaster oven, which can typically be found in even the most barebone office kitchens.
Toast your pizza pocket with almost any appliance
One of the things that makes this pizza-pocket sandwich toaster-friendly is that the bread is lightly flattened with a rolling pin. That makes it easier for the two bread slices to stick together and plug any holes that could lead to sauce or cheese spillage. That's part of why you might want to use white sandwich bread here — it could be softer and easier to flatten and press together with a sandwich sealer. Keep in mind that you can still make this snack if you don't have a sandwich sealer. After you've flattened the bread out with a rolling pin or other heavy object and filled it with toppings, cut off the crusts of the bread and seal it with a fork, just like crimping a pie crust. Be sure to keep the toppings centered on the bread so they don't get removed along with the crust.
@foodkidslove
Use a sandwich sealer to make homemade pizza pockets. Put it in the toaster and thats it! Happy spring! Follow for more easy lunchbox ideas for kids! #fyp #lunchboxideasforkids #tiktoklunchbox #whatipackformykidslunch #pizzapockets #easylunchboxes #easylunchideas
If you're nervous about the seal holding together in a vertical toaster, just put this treat in a toaster oven, air fryer, or panini press. You can also pan-fry it in some olive oil on the stovetop. Pack it in your lunch just as you would any regular sandwich in a bag or lunch box. We don't recommend toasting it before packing it, as it will become soggy in a sealed container.