TikTok's Toasty Pizza Pockets Take Advantage Of Your Leftover Bread

As TikTok blurs the lines between makeshift but delicious girl dinners and struggle meals, we believe we've found the perfect combination. In homage to the childhood favorite of premade frozen pizza pockets, we love the homemade version seen on the account foodkidslove. Instead of using puff pastry or regular pizza crusts, these toaster-friendly pizza pockets use regular sandwich bread as the crust. You can use whatever sandwich bread you have on hand — though, let's be honest, soft white bread is king here. Take two slices of your bread of choice, then give them the pizza treatment with red sauce, shredded cheese, and whatever toppings you like — olives, sausage, pepperoni, jalapenos, and more are entirely acceptable.

In the TikTok, the video creator uses a device called a sandwich separator to remove the bread crusts and seal the edge of the pizza surroundings. Basically, you're creating a pizza-topping-filled Uncrustable. By doing so, you can put the homemade pizza pocket in the toaster without getting pizza sauce everywhere. That means you can have a hot and toasty sandwich as long as you have access to a toaster or toaster oven, which can typically be found in even the most barebone office kitchens.