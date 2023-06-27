'Girl Dinner' Is Taking Over TikTok With Delicious Plates

There's a new food trend that's been taking over TikTok, and it shows how laziness can serve as an inspiration to make anything into a meal. It began with Olivia Maher (@liviemaher) creating a video saying "I cannot find the TikTok right now, but a girl just came on here and said how in medieval times, peasants had to eat nothing but bread and cheese and how awful that was, and she was like, 'that's my ideal meal.' This is my dinner."

Maher's dinner consists of grapes, an open jar of baby pickles, two slices of bread, a hunk of butter, and a slab of cheese. "I call this girl dinner, or medieval peasant," she explains. The hashtag #Girldinner has already been viewed over 6 million times, with people getting on board and posting their favorite bare-bones meals. The point of girl dinner is to show all the random items that can be put together to make a meal, and they all look like the low-maintenance, realistic versions of the gorgeous, Instagram-ready charcuterie boards and cheese plates we all know and admire.