'Girl Dinner' Is Taking Over TikTok With Delicious Plates
There's a new food trend that's been taking over TikTok, and it shows how laziness can serve as an inspiration to make anything into a meal. It began with Olivia Maher (@liviemaher) creating a video saying "I cannot find the TikTok right now, but a girl just came on here and said how in medieval times, peasants had to eat nothing but bread and cheese and how awful that was, and she was like, 'that's my ideal meal.' This is my dinner."
Maher's dinner consists of grapes, an open jar of baby pickles, two slices of bread, a hunk of butter, and a slab of cheese. "I call this girl dinner, or medieval peasant," she explains. The hashtag #Girldinner has already been viewed over 6 million times, with people getting on board and posting their favorite bare-bones meals. The point of girl dinner is to show all the random items that can be put together to make a meal, and they all look like the low-maintenance, realistic versions of the gorgeous, Instagram-ready charcuterie boards and cheese plates we all know and admire.
Girl dinner is known by lots of different names
While most of the "girl dinners" tagged on TikTok contain some cheese and bread, others just feature their favorite mish-mash of items. One person posted their #girldinner which featured cucumbers, avocado, olives, cornichons, and a bag of caviar chips. Another version featured a can of anchovies, green olives, crackers, and hot peppers. When one TikToker thanked the trend's creator Olivia Maher for "helping glamourize my culinary laziness," Maher replied with a comment saying "YESS!!! Girl Dinner Gang!!" One TikToker even decided to stitch together the singing of "girl dinner" with @liviemaher's original video, which was quickly picked up and added by most of those posting their own version of the meal.
@liviemaher
While many in Maher's comments section were keen to pick up the newly coined phrase, many came to share the name they already had for this kind of meal. Some examples include "rat snacks," "picky bits," "French girl meal," and "mouse meal." No matter what you want to call it, the girl dinner has caught on with deconstructed charcuterie board fans. The best part about girl dinner? Unlike most social media content, it isn't about an aesthetically-pleasing looking plate, but about a convenient way to get what you're craving.