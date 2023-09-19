Butter Vs Sponge Cake: What's The Difference?

At first glance, cake seems like one of the simplest forms of desserts to bake. It doesn't require the mixology of a great pie filling or the tower-stacking skills of a croquembouche. You can porbably make a basic vanilla cake with ingredients in your pantry right now. But the reality is that cakes are more complicated than that, and we don't just mean their frostings. Take the fine differene between sponge cake and butter cake, for instance.

Both are similar at a glance, but look deeper and you'll see these two confections couldn't be more different. Sponge cakes are light physically, getting their name from the slightly spongy texture that won't hold up to a heavy frosting. Butter cakes are heavier and more dense, with a hearty weight to each bite. You don't get the same fluffiness as you might with a sponge cake, but butter cakes can be exceptionally moist and do well with many kinds of frostings and glazes.

The differences in taste and texture between these cakes are born from the very beginning of a recipe, where you'll find that sponge and butter cakes require very different ingredients.