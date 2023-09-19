Buffalo Chicken Is The Special Ingredient To Spice Up Game-Day Chili

When it comes to sporting events, food is a right of passage whether you're watching from the comfort of your home or tailgating outside. Nachos and sliders are popular options, but so is game-day chili, especially in those colder months. Don't start the big game off with boring or bland chili. You should consider spicing things up with Mashed's special ingredient — buffalo chicken.

Tailgaters know this ingredient well. It already plays a crucial role in Buffalo chicken dip as well as Buffalo chicken bites and pinwheels, which rank among many viewers' favorite snacks. The concept of Buffalo chicken in chili seems like the perfect collision of two popular game day dishes into a mixture you never knew you needed. As Mashed recipe developer Cristina Musgrave explained, "This is [a] great meal for a tailgate, or for a football Saturday or Sunday. This also reheats great, so it would be great for meal prep as well."

The Buffalo chicken imparts that zesty spice and flavor, giving a nice kick to the other ingredients in the chili. Likewise, the meat makes an already hearty dish that much more savory as a result. It's also fairly simple to create.