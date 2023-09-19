Popular Walnut Myths Debunked

Walnuts seem straightforward, yet there are plenty of myths surrounding these tree nuts. That's understandable since they are one of the oldest documented tree foods eaten by humans. There are mentions of the fruit in Persia as early as 7,000 BC, or around 9,000 years ago! Throughout the millennia, it's natural that people would come up with something false to say about the nut.

The delicious treats have long suffered from consumer misperceptions and misuse. All this time, you may have been storing your walnuts incorrectly, and as a result, eating subpar nuts. Maybe removing the shell has been a problem in your household. Perhaps you didn't realize the range of recipes you could use them in or that there are several varieties. You could even be mistaken about where they come from. Hint: It's not as far away as you might think.

Read on to learn more about one of humanity's favorite nuts. Just like you have to crack the shell to get to the treat inside, you can crack through these nutty lies to uncover the truth.