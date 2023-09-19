Food Tents Deserve An Award For Keeping Bugs At Bay

With the arrival of fall comes football, festivals, and last-minute camping trips before winter. All of these outdoor events typically involve plenty of cooking and feasting. When enjoying these activities, you are exposed to the natural elements — including bugs. Finding practical and economical ways to protect your precious food against these pest infestations can prove to be a game-winning decision.

This is where food tents, or mesh food covers, come into the picture. Per their name, they are tent-like domes usually made of mesh and designed to safeguard food from dirt, dust, flies, and other bothersome insects that will raid your buffet table. Cover plates of burgers, hot dogs, and baked beans with protective screens while allowing heat to escape through the mesh material. Food tents are pretty much the optimal way to keep your food free of bugs.

Generally, they are lightweight, reusable, portable, and simple to set up and use. There are also collapsible food tents that can be easily stored. Most of them can be cleaned with soap and water or a wet wipe in case they get dirty.