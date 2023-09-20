Tarragon Vinegar Brings Copycat Olive Garden Salad Dressing To Life

Even if you're not a fan of Olive Garden's pasta, you may admit that the chain knows how to put together a pretty decent salad. You can easily make a meal out of that never-ending salad supplemented with some breadsticks and maybe a bowl of soup. While Olive Garden does allow this as a menu option, which is a policy we wish many more restaurants would adopt, you can also recreate the experience at home with one of our DIY soup recipes such as Olive Garden-style minestrone, pasta e fagioli, or zuppa toscana. If you're a real overachiever you can try your hand at baking OG-esque breadsticks, but even a rookie cook shouldn't have too much trouble recreating the chain's signature salad dressing.

Olive Garden's house dressing is an Italian one, which ties in with the restaurant's overall theme, but it also incorporates aspects of a Caesar dressing with its eggs and Romano cheese. According to recipe developer Jake Vigliotti, though, the one element that really makes the restaurant's dressing stand out and gives it that certain je ne sais quoi (or should we say non so cosa?) is an ingredient with "almost a pickle flavor, but more subtle" that he surmises is tarragon vinegar. While this herb-infused vinegar can be pretty pricey, you won't need too much of it to make our copycat Olive Garden salad dressing. Vigliotti tells us that 2 "tablespoons will give it the punch we need."