Vietnamese-Style Mayo: A Condiment That Elevates Any Kind Of Sandwich

From dips and dressings to deviled eggs and potato salad, mayonnaise is a versatile ingredient that can lend its creamy, slightly tangy flavors to many dishes, making it much more than just a simple condiment. Plus, many sandwich lovers wouldn't dream of going without it. In Vietnamese cuisine, it's slathered onto the popular bahn mi sandwich and sold everywhere from street food stalls to international restaurants. Asking for extra mayo, called sốt bơ trứng and shortened to "bơ" by Vietnamese street vendors, is always a good decision if you want to pack some more oomph inside a bahn mi. But if you enjoy the flavor, why not add it to other sandwiches too?

It only takes as little as three ingredients to whip up some Vietnamese-style mayo, and there are a few recipe variations out there you can experiment with. Before you take the leap and create your own, there are a few important distinctions to note. Unlike American mayonnaise, which uses whole eggs and white vinegar, the Vietnamese version uses only yolks, much like Japan's famous Kewpie mayonnaise. Though both have similar base ingredients, Kewpie uses rice or apple cider vinegar, while Vietnamese-style mayo doesn't often include vinegar at all. Instead, the flavor is derived from the spices added. Actually, it's very likely that you have all the ingredients somewhere in your pantry already.