American Buttercream Is The Best Frosting To Use For Piping

While not everyone agrees on how many types of buttercream frosting there are, there are at least seven. However, even those seven can change depending on a baker's experience and definition of what makes a buttercream frosting. The consensus is that, for piping, American buttercream is the best option.

American buttercream stands out because of its simple and, admittedly, not-so-healthy recipe. American buttercream frosting is made with butter, shortening, confectioners' sugar, and vanilla extract. It's just fat and sugar with a little flavoring. Still, these ingredients make it smooth, so it is ideal for piping. Plus, when exposed to air, the frosting stiffens to hold those delicate details.

Aside from being uniquely suited for piping, American buttercream has a couple of other important traits that make it desirable. First, American buttercream holds color very well, making it easy to tint. You can get the precise color you need — no matter what that may be. Second, you can flavor it however you'd like. If you don't want vanilla, you can have lemon, orange, chocolate, peanut butter, mint, and more.