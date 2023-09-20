TikTok's Viral Date Bark Apparently Tastes Just Like A Snickers Bar

If you didn't know any better, you might think dates are a boring fruit with few uses. In reality, dates are a super sweet fruit with some truly remarkable health benefits. What's even better is that dates can be transformed into healthier versions of your favorite candies and treats, and there's a new recipe circulating that claims to transform dates into a bark that tastes just like a Snickers bar.

A now-viral TikTok video shows how to make the date bark, and people are eating it up. The video's creator starts by removing the pits from two dozen dates, but you can always buy pitted dates as well if you aren't feeling like pitting every single one. Then, she lines a sheet pan with parchment paper, adds the dates in a grid format, and uses the bottom of a glass cup to smush them down and together. Next comes melted peanut butter that she pours over the dates and then a sprinkling of chopped almonds to add an extra layer of crunch. The final steps are pouring melted chocolate over everything, spreading it out, adding some flaky sea salt, and placing the bark in the freezer for 30 minutes so that it can solidify. The result is a chewy, chocolatey, and crunchy bark that tastes like a Snickers, but is even better.