The Most Effective Way To Melt Peanut Butter

Let's take a moment to appreciate peanut butter. Not only is the nut butter packed with vitamin E and iron, but it also tastes delicious on more than just a peanut butter sandwich. While it's a satisfying experience to eat peanut butter by the giant spoonful straight from the jar, it's also a versatile ingredient to use in sweet or savory recipes. Though you could just scoop a dollop of cold peanut butter, there are times when it works better melted. When it comes to melting peanut butter, there are several options, but our preferred method is to use the microwave. Not only does it not require turning on the oven or dirtying a pan, it's also the simplest, and requires the least amount of work.

In order to microwave peanut butter, put however much you need in a microwave-safe bowl. Melt the peanut butter in 30-second intervals, so as not to risk burning it. Every 30 seconds, remove the bowl, give the peanut butter a good stir, and repeat the process until it's fully melted. If you've ever tempered chocolate in the microwave, you'll be a pro, as it's essentially the same method. In under two minutes, you should have perfectly smooth and stirrable peanut butter as a dip for your pretzels or a drizzle for your ice cream. If you don't own a microwave, there are a few other tried and true methods, though they won't be as efficient.