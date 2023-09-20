Graham Elliot Spilled The Tea On What Gordon Ramsay Is Really Like
American fans of food television most likely have a very particular view of Gordon Ramsay: He's short-tempered; He yells and swears a lot, and he likes to remind people when they've undercooked their proteins. While this antagonistic persona was born from his shows like "Hell's Kitchen" and "MasterChef," that's just the side that audiences see. However, peers, including Graham Elliot, have shared what it's really like working with Ramsay. This American chef, restaurateur, and "MasterChef" judge has spilled the tea on what the notorious hothead is really like.
In an interview with Yahoo! Elliot summed up his thoughts on Ramsay, going back to when the pair first met in the late '90s when Elliot was a young, aspiring cook. When asked what the biggest difference between Ramsay's on-screen persona and his demeanor in real kitchens is, he revealed that "there's [no] difference at all" and that "Gordon has the ability to get the best out of people. Sometimes, that means being direct. Sometimes that means putting an arm around your shoulder, and sometimes it's making you laugh out loud." Ultimately, Gordon Ramsay has achieved the highest accolades in fine dining, including three Michelin stars, and had to have the drive of a mad perfectionist to get there, but that doesn't mean he forgot how to be human. Whether he's working with professional cooks on "Hell's Kitchen," small business owners in "Kitchen Nightmares," or even young kids on "MasterChef Junior," Gordon Ramsay does his best to push people to a level of excellence that he knows is possible.
How Gordon Ramsay brings out the best in people
In the same interview, Graham Elliot shared his initial impression of Ramsay when he met him in the '90s. "I was amazed at his work ethic and leadership abilities and was surprised to see how much of a 'big kid' and a joker he was," Elliot reminisced. Back then, Ramsay was already pursuing Michelin stars and was a chef to be respected — and mildly feared. Even so, during the height of arguably the most stressful point in his career, he knew when to push and when to ease off the gas to develop trust with mentees.
Ramsay has a responsibility to the people he leads to teach them and make them better. Sure, it's great TV to see a British guy berating amateurs and calling them "donkeys" from time to time, but everyone wants to get better. Whether he's showing how to break down a crab or make a simple salmon recipe, Ramsay inspires cooks of all ages who want to grow in the culinary arts.