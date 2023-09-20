Graham Elliot Spilled The Tea On What Gordon Ramsay Is Really Like

American fans of food television most likely have a very particular view of Gordon Ramsay: He's short-tempered; He yells and swears a lot, and he likes to remind people when they've undercooked their proteins. While this antagonistic persona was born from his shows like "Hell's Kitchen" and "MasterChef," that's just the side that audiences see. However, peers, including Graham Elliot, have shared what it's really like working with Ramsay. This American chef, restaurateur, and "MasterChef" judge has spilled the tea on what the notorious hothead is really like.

In an interview with Yahoo! Elliot summed up his thoughts on Ramsay, going back to when the pair first met in the late '90s when Elliot was a young, aspiring cook. When asked what the biggest difference between Ramsay's on-screen persona and his demeanor in real kitchens is, he revealed that "there's [no] difference at all" and that "Gordon has the ability to get the best out of people. Sometimes, that means being direct. Sometimes that means putting an arm around your shoulder, and sometimes it's making you laugh out loud." Ultimately, Gordon Ramsay has achieved the highest accolades in fine dining, including three Michelin stars, and had to have the drive of a mad perfectionist to get there, but that doesn't mean he forgot how to be human. Whether he's working with professional cooks on "Hell's Kitchen," small business owners in "Kitchen Nightmares," or even young kids on "MasterChef Junior," Gordon Ramsay does his best to push people to a level of excellence that he knows is possible.