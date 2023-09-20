Forget Chicken, Odd But Delicious Meatball Salads Are Here To Shine

It's nothing new to spruce up a salad with chicken, shrimp, and other proteins. One choice that's less uncommonly seen, though, is topping your leafy concoction with saucy meatballs. Both foods have very different reputations; salad is generally nutritious, and meatballs aren't exactly known for their health benefits. Depending on who you ask, the combination is either an oxymoron or the best of both worlds.

If you look for a way to familiarize it with a past dining experience, the closest you'll probably get is a meatball sub. This, of course, is because it's also a dish in which savory meatballs and vegetables join forces. And because it's not well known, there's no one perfect way to make it.

For example, Food Network's Giada De Laurentiis likes to keep her meatball salad recipe minimal. She uses baby arugula for the greens, plus meatballs with marinara sauce, parmesan, olive oil, and lemon juice. Another more complex recipe calls for croutons, romaine, spinach, tomatoes, parmesan, red onions, cucumbers, olives, and pepperoncini alongside the meaty spheres. Though every meatball salad recipe is different, there's no clear consensus on whether or not it's a good combination.