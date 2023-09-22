Resting Your Cookie Dough Will Lead To A Deliciously Chewy Texture

Cookie texture can be a divisive topic. Everyone has a favorite. Some people like crispy. Others prefer a chewy texture. If you are Team Chewy, then your approach to the baking process must be modified to ensure you get the texture you desire. This includes adding one essential step before your cookies even make it to the oven — resting your dough. It is one of the most important things you need to do to get that oh-so-desirable chewy texture.

Admittedly, the "science" behind resting your cookie dough sounds sketchy and may be a result of false information being passed around the internet. For example, some cookie recipes instruct you to wrap cookie dough and place it in the fridge so it loses moisture. However, according to the USDA, wrapping items before placing them in the fridge is how you prevent dehydration. So what's really happening when you let cookie dough rest in the fridge before baking?

When you wrap cookie dough and place it in the fridge, it doesn't dehydrate. The moisture inside the dough actually hydrates the dry ingredients, leading to a more even overall texture and a well-rounded flavor. It also results in a firmer dough (not dried-out) that becomes chewy (not crispy) when cooked.