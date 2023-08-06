Cookie Tips That Actually Make Sense

It's no secret that butter is one of the most important ingredients when it comes to flavor. It also helps create the moist, light texture of cake and the puffy, flaky rise of pastry. But not all butter is created equal. If you want to take your cookies to the next level, you should consider sinking an extra dollar or two into the European-style butter.

Butter is made by churning milk or cream until it separates. The solid components (milkfat) are then combined with water to create the golden blocks of heaven we purchase from the store. In both the United States and the European Union, products must be at least 80% milkfat to qualify as butter (as regulated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the European Union). Most U.S. manufacturers use the minimum fat content to make their products, but European-style butter is traditionally made with more than 82% milkfat. This slight upgrade makes all the difference, adding that creamy flavor and texture we all crave.

Before you rush to the store and look for the product with the highest fat content, however, it's worth noting that more doesn't always mean better. When you get to the 85% milkfat range, not only are the options more expensive, but the excess fat will weigh down your cookie dough, preventing the rise and texture you're looking for. The sweet spot is 82% or 83% milkfat.