The Biggest Mistake You're Making When Using A Moka Pot

The Bialetti Moka pot is a design classic. Created by Alfonso Bialetti in 1933 as a way to make a quick cup of espresso-style coffee at home, the moka pot paved the way for coffee to move out of public coffee houses and into domestic life. Alfonso's son, Renato, eventually took over the family business, and by the time he passed away in 2016, you could find his father's invention in 90% of Italian households. Part of the beauty of the moka pot is its uncomplicated design that simultaneously creates a more connected coffee experience than a pod machine. The other side of that coin, however, is that the moka pot's promise can fool you into burning your coffee before it's even hit your cup.

Before hipsters discovered single-origin beans and weighing every new piece of coffee equipment, innovation in coffee was about one thing — speed. The key to espresso's success is in the name — express to consume, but also express to make. But trying to rush your Moka pot can lead to bitter, burnt-tasting coffee. The greater the heat, the quicker the water will boil and the quicker you'll be caffeinated. However, using high temperatures like this makes it much harder to spot the point at which you need to remove the Moka pot from the heat — resulting in the common misconception that Moka pot coffee always tastes burnt! In fact, people who think this may have simply been using their Moka pot wrong.