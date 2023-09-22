Put Walnuts In Your Sandwich For The Extra Crunch You've Been Looking For

If you are a sandwich aficionado, we'd bet you love mixing and matching ingredients to create the perfect handheld meal. For example, maybe you've experimented with every type of cheese to find out which is best for optimal creaminess. However, if you find the mouthfeel of your creations is becoming monotonous, it might be a good time to add some crunch. Crushed walnuts are precisely the ingredient to switch up the texture of your sammie. Not only can they create a lovely textural contrast to soft cheeses or sliced meats, but eating more walnuts has marvelous health benefits.

According to Healthline, walnuts are rich in antioxidants and vitamin E and are a great source of omega-3 fatty acids. Eating a steady amount of walnuts can also help to improve gut health, decrease inflammation, and aid in reducing the risk of particular types of cancer, such as colorectal, prostate, and breast cancers. Health benefits aside, walnuts are also delicious and naturally pair well with leafy greens like spinach and arugula or roasted vegetables, which all taste great on a panini-pressed sandwich. Let's look at some simple recipes that include walnuts for the perfect crunch.