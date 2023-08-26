The Strange Untold History Of Walnuts

From the courts of kings to the trade routes of old, the strange history of walnuts is not one you would expect. You've likely never considered just how ancient these nuts are and how they've been used from the moment humans first discovered these versatile nuts. They even have an interesting correlation to human language development, have had ceremonial uses, and were popular enough in one location to double as currency. They've had many strange uses you'd likely never guess, some of which have been more effective than others.

The more you learn about this amazing nut, the more likely you are to decide to eat them every day. While you may not trust it for some of the bizarre uses the ancients attributed to it, it has plenty of proven health benefits. As we uncover the walnut's history, you'll understand why it has endured from ancient civilizations to modern tables and likely beyond.