Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking Stroganoff

Beef stroganoff is a classic American comfort food perfect for warming your body on a cool day or unwinding after a long work week. Despite our love for the dish here in the States, it was actually created in Russia hundreds of years back and involves a complicated history including the infamous Russian czar Ivan the Terrible, a Siberian ruler named Anika Feodorovitch — matriarch of the wealthy Stroganov family — and a series of somewhat shady land deals.

What's important to note is that as these Russians fought over land, they often hired decorated French chefs to prepare their meals. Over time, these chefs came up with a dish including sautéed beef cubes coated in a mustard-and–sour cream sauce and served over either a bed of rich noodles or fluffy mashed potatoes — the classic dish we know as stroganoff today. The dish was so popular that it became a staple meal in St. Peteresburg's Stroganov Palace, which is now a museum and tourist attraction in the Baltics.

First popularized in the U.S. following World War II, stroganoff is a hearty, flavorful dish that packs wonderful umami flavor, delicate cream sauce, the subtle sweetness of sautéed onions, the earthy richness of mushrooms, and the kick of paprika. While it may seem relatively simple to prepare, watch out. There are some special tricks to making the dish and it's surprisingly easy to mess up if you aren't careful! Some of the most common stroganoff cooking mistakes include the following.