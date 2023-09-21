Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking With Fresh Herbs

Fresh herbs can transform a humdrum dish into something special. Whether you're a seasoned chef or a novice in the kitchen, there's no denying the allure of adding a handful of fresh basil to a tomato salad or sprinkling some chopped cilantro over a bowl of chili. Their bold, bright flavor adds something special, but all of us make mistakes when cooking with fresh herbs.

We'll uncover some of the most common mistakes — such as adding them too early and using the wrong tools to chop them — and touch on how to fix them. Before you know it, you'll embrace fresh herbs with full confidence, adding them to all kinds of dishes, from soups and stews to salads and sandwiches. There are no limits to what you can do with herbs when you know how — you can even add them to sweet recipes.

You might not even realize you're making mistakes until you learn the right way to use them, and then you'll wish you'd been doing it that way all along. So, whether you're growing herbs in your garden or picking them up from the local market, read on to discover how to avoid these culinary slip-ups, and unlock the true essence of fresh herbs in your dishes.