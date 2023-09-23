Fry Your Eggs In Coconut Oil For A Crispy, Savory Breakfast

A fried egg is a classic, tried-and-true breakfast item that's easy to make, versatile, and nutritious. There are a handful of ways to prepare a fried egg, one of the most obvious being with olive oil. As much as we love oil olive for almost everything, sometimes we like to jazz up our approach to classic bites. If you're bored of your usual fried egg routine, replace your go-to frying oil with coconut oil.

Olive oil and other frying oils have a neutral taste and tend to adopt the flavors of anything you're cooking. Coconut oil, on the other hand, imparts fried eggs with a creamy, nutty, and slightly sweet flavor that elevates the classic fried egg by giving it more depth. The tropical sweetness of coconut oil blends seamlessly with the hearty essence of the egg yolks for a perfect balance of salty and sweet.

When you heat any oil past its smoking point, it starts to break down and can produce an unpleasantly burnt taste. However, coconut oil has a high smoke point, which means you can heat it at higher temperatures without risking it breaking down, resulting in crisper eggs — and a lower likelihood of setting off the smoke alarm.