Fry Your Eggs In Coconut Oil For A Crispy, Savory Breakfast
A fried egg is a classic, tried-and-true breakfast item that's easy to make, versatile, and nutritious. There are a handful of ways to prepare a fried egg, one of the most obvious being with olive oil. As much as we love oil olive for almost everything, sometimes we like to jazz up our approach to classic bites. If you're bored of your usual fried egg routine, replace your go-to frying oil with coconut oil.
Olive oil and other frying oils have a neutral taste and tend to adopt the flavors of anything you're cooking. Coconut oil, on the other hand, imparts fried eggs with a creamy, nutty, and slightly sweet flavor that elevates the classic fried egg by giving it more depth. The tropical sweetness of coconut oil blends seamlessly with the hearty essence of the egg yolks for a perfect balance of salty and sweet.
When you heat any oil past its smoking point, it starts to break down and can produce an unpleasantly burnt taste. However, coconut oil has a high smoke point, which means you can heat it at higher temperatures without risking it breaking down, resulting in crisper eggs — and a lower likelihood of setting off the smoke alarm.
Tips for using coconut oil for fried eggs
Before you run to make a coconut oil-fried egg, there are a few tips to keep in mind. After all, you don't want to take any chances with breakfast.
For starters, know what kind of coconut oil suits your tastes best. Since it has been processed to remove some coconut scent and taste, opt for refined coconut oil for a milder flavor. If you enjoy a more pronounced coconut flavor, go for virgin or unrefined coconut oil. Refined coconut oil is fantastic for enjoying eggs on their own; eggs cooked in unrefined coconut oil are an excellent option for topping complex dishes like stir-fries or breakfast hashes.
Coconut oil has a lower viscosity than other cooking oils, so a tablespoon is a good place to start. Heat the oil until it turns clear before cracking your eggs and frying them. If you want to curb the sweetness of the coconut oil, add a bit more salt, seasoning, or a dash of acid for a balanced flavor. And just like that, your fried eggs will never be the same again.