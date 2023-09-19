Costco's Butternut Squash Is Being Recalled Over E. Coli

Butternut squash may be one of autumn's best seasonal vegetables, but consumers who recently purchased the item from Costco should think again before consuming it, as the grocery chain recently announced a recall of its butternut squash. Costco's manufacturer, Safeway Fresh Foods, located in Vineland, New Jersey, voluntarily issued the recall after a recent testing by its lab.

The manufacturer issued the recall over safety concerns of contamination because the lab sample tested positive for a strand of E. coli. The bacteria appeared in a single sample during a routine test, but out of an abundance of caution, the manufacturer is asking consumers to either return the veggie to their local Costco or toss the produce in the bin. As of now, no food-borne illnesses due to the recall have been reported, but you should avoid consuming the veggies due to the inherent risk of food poisoning.

The recall appears to be localized to the Northeast. Affected batches were sold in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Washington D.C. As of now, if you don't live in one of these states, then you should have nothing to worry about. The affected squash was sold between September 7 and September 15 and has a product date code of September 19.