Biggest Food Recalls In Costco History

Many consumers look forward to a morning smoothie blended with berries from one of Kirkland's 4-pound bags of organic strawberries, but in March 2023, customers at various Costco locations were cut off from their favorite product. As part of a current and ongoing nationwide hepatitis A outbreak linked to strawberries, the giant bags of frozen fruit were pulled from Costco's shelves. Nine people became sick, and concerns about potentially spreading the contagious liver disease prompted the product's removal.

Though the recall on the Kirkland berries has been retracted and consumers can go back to enjoying newly purchased bags as normal, other frozen fruit products have been flagged in the outbreak and are not yet considered to be in the clear. Willamette Valley Fruit Co.'s Rader Farms organic fresh start smoothie blend and Wawona's Organic Daybreak blend — both of which are also sold at Costco, as well as other retail stores — contain potentially infected strawberries.

The affected lots were obviously pulled from the shelves, but there is lasting concern that there may still be contaminated bags lingering in the freezers of unaware consumers. If you've got any of these products stowed away at home, it might be a good idea to pull them out of the depths of the ice box and check them against the affected lot codes, just to be safe.