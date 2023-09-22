Add Cucumber To Your Caesar Salad Dressing For A Kick Of Freshness

A simple Caesar salad is a rich, savory dish that in its classic form contains lettuce, croutons, dressing, and cheese. It's a time-tested, revered formula that many chefs, from high-end steakhouses to home kitchens, don't dare tinker with. However, the salad's tangy dressing can be harnessed to highlight more than just plain old greens — a cucumber twist could freshen up your late summer dinners.

Caesar dressing is known for its creamy, tangy, anchovy-and-egg base, often complemented with a generous helping of parmesan cheese. Romaine is the typical base for the salad, but what about freshening — and crunching — things up a bit by subbing in cucumbers? It might surprise you, but there are quite a few recipes out there that recommend using the refreshing vegetable in place of lettuce to take the freshness of your Caesar salad up a notch.

Cucumbers are the secret weapon in a Caesar salad that Chef Philip Krajicek whips up to garnish a fried chicken cutlet dish. They're also the key to other recipes that eschew Caesar's traditional formula. For instance, dill — a common cucumber pairing — is a recommended addition as a garnish or dressing ingredient. More heat can be added in the form of red chili flakes to complement the watery crunch of the vegetable.