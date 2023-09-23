The Pioneer Woman's Tips For Perfectly Gooey Cinnamon Rolls Every Time - Exclusive
There are not many desserts that can come close to the flaky, buttery goodness of a decadent cinnamon roll. While you can buy store-bought versions and pop them in the oven at home, nothing quite compares to Ree Drummond's made-from-scratch recipe that fans can't seem to get enough of. The Pioneer Woman's version has the typical ingredients you're likely familiar with like butter, sugar, and milk, but then takes things up a notch with her maple frosting that features a bit of coffee. This results in drool-worthy cinnamon rolls that have the perfect level of sweetness.
However, we know that getting your baked goods to come out just as good as Drummond's is no easy feat. So we asked the Oklahoma native in an exclusive interview what her best tip is for getting the perfect melt-in-your-mouth outcome and she told us the trick is to go crazy with the filling. "Add so much butter, sugar, and cinnamon, that it seeps out a bit when you roll the dough up," she explained. "You need all of that gooey goodness in there."
Her other suggestions for mouthwatering results
Ree Drummond said that even if you think you aren't good with yeast, her recipe is pretty foolproof and easy to follow. That said, there are a few tricks she uses. She suggested on her blog that it's best to refrigerate your dough prior to rolling and putting it in the oven because it's more malleable if it's been chilled for at least an hour. Using what she has referred to as a "typewriter" method, Drummond folds the edges of the dough as if she were typing.
Then, once you take your cooked cinnamon rolls out of the oven, it's time to layer them in your flavorful frosting. "Absolutely douse the baked rolls in the icing," she recommended. "They should be swimming in it when you first add it. It will gradually soak in over time, and it makes the whole eating experience ultra decadent." But if you're still feeling hesitant to try your hand at baking these, Drummond asked that you just try making them at least once because "no one has ever regretted it!"