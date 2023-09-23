The Pioneer Woman's Tips For Perfectly Gooey Cinnamon Rolls Every Time - Exclusive

There are not many desserts that can come close to the flaky, buttery goodness of a decadent cinnamon roll. While you can buy store-bought versions and pop them in the oven at home, nothing quite compares to Ree Drummond's made-from-scratch recipe that fans can't seem to get enough of. The Pioneer Woman's version has the typical ingredients you're likely familiar with like butter, sugar, and milk, but then takes things up a notch with her maple frosting that features a bit of coffee. This results in drool-worthy cinnamon rolls that have the perfect level of sweetness.

However, we know that getting your baked goods to come out just as good as Drummond's is no easy feat. So we asked the Oklahoma native in an exclusive interview what her best tip is for getting the perfect melt-in-your-mouth outcome and she told us the trick is to go crazy with the filling. "Add so much butter, sugar, and cinnamon, that it seeps out a bit when you roll the dough up," she explained. "You need all of that gooey goodness in there."