Ree Drummond Opens Up About Her Family's Loss And Her New Cookware Line - Exclusive Interview

Congratulations on your new cookware! Can you tell us more about what customers can expect from the current line?

Thank you so much! The new collection is filled with the colors and patterns I love, but everything is very functional and can really hold up to serious cooking and baking. My brand new teal speckle bakeware is high on my list of favorite things in the new line. It's durable and nonstick, and the teal color stands out among other bakeware. Whether it's a sheet cake or chocolate chip cookies, the bakeware has really made baking fun for me in recent weeks. It's always highly giftable. I also love the PW knife sets and cast aluminum cookware. Everything in the collection is being used in my own kitchen. I have to love it, or it doesn't make it in.

Why did you want to make them in bright bold colors and floral designs?

I am drawn to color. I always have been. I have joked that my biggest nightmare is the color gray, but what I mean is that I resist neutrals and my eyes crave pops of vivid, saturated color. I live on a ranch, where there is a lot of wood, leather, and dirt, so it could be that I am always looking for the balance to that, and I love the colors I see in nature — bright blue skies, orange/pink sunsets, the green of the new grass in May. As for florals, I have loved them all my life. In college, I remember wearing Adrienne Vittadini dresses and short sets — the florals were big, bold, and unapologetic. My love for florals hasn't waned.

What makes your pans and cutlery different from what's currently on the market?

What sets The Pioneer Woman line apart from other brands is the combination of the aesthetic, which is vintage-inspired and full of mix-and-match patterns and colors, and my love of cooking. At the end of the day, I want my cookware, dinnerware, and gadgets to look great, but if they don't work well and stand up to the daily grind of a home cook, it doesn't make much sense. I always want to strike the balance of "pretty" and "functional/high quality;" both things are always on my mind.

Which family occasion are you most looking forward to using the new cookware you created?

Summer has been so busy — kids have been home from college, Ladd and I have been working on a house project, I've finished up my cookbook, and I've had a lot of things going on at The Mercantile. Ladd's summer schedule on the ranch has been wild — the past two months, he's been getting up at 3:45 a.m. several mornings a week. What I'm most looking forward to is settling into the pace of fall, and using my cookware to cook my favorite fall and holiday foods and create, test, and taste some new ones.