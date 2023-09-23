Pizza On A Stick Makes Your Favorite Handheld Food Even More Portable

Pizza is a staple of American takeaway, and its portable nature makes it an ideal option for nearly any meal. Whether you're working with a freshly made or frozen pie, pizza can be consumed standing around, while in the car, or even walking outside. Of course, just because pizza is easy to eat on the go doesn't mean doing so isn't messy. Fortunately, there's a solution for that problem: skewering pizza on a stick. While this hack won't work for every slice, specific shapes and styles lend themselves to this trend. It certainly makes pizza more mobile — and easier to dip in extra marinara sauce or ranch dressing.

When assembling pizza on a stick, the process can be as simple or complicated as you make it. Some of the best frozen pizzas available in big-name grocery stores make it possible to buy smaller, thicker slices and turn them into a portable treat, which is a quick and easy method. The only steps required are purchasing the pizza, cooking it as directed, and spearing it on the end of a popsicle or kabob stick. It'll taste like the store-bought brand you love, with the bonus of a fun, portable design.

If homemade pies have more appeal, you should know it's also possible to make this treat from scratch. Depending on your recipe, it can taste cheesy, saucy, dough-heavy, or all of the above. The flavor depends on how you approach the pie. The stick adds convenience and a new aesthetic.