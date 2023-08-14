The Evolution Of State Fair Food Is A Wild Ride

Once upon a time, state fair food was all about simplicity. Enter the era of deep-fried wonders, where everything from Oreos to butter becomes the new fairground sensation. But what happened to our humble beginnings, and when did fair staples like hot dogs on a stick become so underwhelming? The corn dog was introduced at the Texas State Fair in 1942 and has undergone a wicked transformation into today's version: enter the pickle dog. A pickle dog has everything your favorite corn dog contains but with the added twist of a pickle stuffed inside. But hold onto your dogs. Vendors take it a step further as it also transforms into beer.

And the mastermind behind this, Grant Wood, head brewer at Revolver Brewing, is the curator. This isn't even the wackiest transformation — we see regular fries become Flaming Hot Cheetos cheese fries, cotton candy turns into cotton candy tacos, and don't even get us started on deep frying. State fairs have taken deep-fried fair foods too far. No longer are people appeased by fried funnel cakes; now, we have entered the realm of fried slices of pie, filet mignon, watermelon, and even butter. Yes, they even have fried butter. Fried butter has garnered attention from everyone, from Oprah Winfrey to CBS and The Late Show with David Letterman, joking about the fried item's caloric and nutritional value. But whether it's too far or not far enough, we are not ready to get off this ride just yet.