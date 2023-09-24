Ginger Snacks Will Satisfy Your Spice Cravings And Clear Your Sinuses

With snack foods, we typically think of these as being divided into two camps, these being sweet and savory. Each one, however, can be divided into numerous subcategories such as spicy, sour, greasy, nutty, and ... pungent? Yes, ginger snacks, while not easily categorized, would definitely fall under this last heading. They could also be considered spicy in that ginger is, in fact, a spice, whether it's used in powdered, preserved, or fresh form.

Ginger snacks may not be as well known or widely available as the more typical array of cookies, candies, chips, nuts, and meat sticks offered at gas stations and convenience stores nationwide, but they're not too hard to find if you know where to look. They're well worth seeking out, too, since not only do they offer a taste sensation that goes above and beyond the simple sweet/salty dichotomy, but they may even offer certain health benefits. Needless to say, as with all snack foods, this statement comes with a caveat: Ginger snacks are only likely to offer real nutritional benefits if they contain a substantial amount of the stuff and if the other ingredients used are also on the healthy side, as well. Still, if it's big, bold flavor that you seek, you'll find that a little bit of ginger goes quite a long way. For true aficionados, though, the more ginger, the better.