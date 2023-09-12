Paul Hollywood's Pumpkin And Ginger Cheesecake Features A Unique Biscuit Crust

While Hollywood does not reveal his preferred brand of ginger nuts (or whether he bakes his own), one popular British type, McVitie's, appears to be somewhat thicker than American gingersnap cookies. Arnott's, an Australian brand, may vary in flavor as well as thickness depending on where they were produced. There's nothing in the flavor or ingredients that mark ginger nuts as significantly different from gingersnaps, though, and once the cookies are crushed, the thickness ceases to be a factor.

As with any British recipe, American cooks may need to do some additional interpreting before baking Hollywood's cheesecakes. For one thing, he calls for stem ginger, which is ginger root cooked in simple syrup. It's more readily available in the U.K., but if you don't want to pay a premium to buy it online, you can make a DIY version. Likewise, given the small amount of caster sugar in Hollywood's recipe, you can substitute granulated sugar.

Double cream isn't another ingredient not easily found in the U.S., but it can be swapped out for an equal amount of whipping cream. The "pudding rings" at first appear to be a bit of a puzzler, too, especially as they're listed as an ingredient and a Google search seems to indicate that these are a type of sausage. We were relieved to see that in the case of Hollywood's recipe, though, he merely means small metal rings used to mold the cheesecakes.