Simplify Chicken Parmesan With The Air Fryer
We're convinced that as long as you have the will and determination to use an air fryer for your food frying adventures, there's nothing you can't make with this handy kitchen appliance. Forget fries and mozzarella sticks: You can cook several unique items in your air fryer, such as hard-boiled eggs. If you've ever wondered whether you can make chicken parmesan in an air fryer, the answer is a resounding yes.
Convection can make the cutlet crispy and tender if you apply the correct techniques. The recipe is essentially the same, but there are several merits to cooking chicken parmesan in an air fryer. In any case, we'll walk you through the process.
First, preheat your air fryer to 360 degrees Fahrenheit and prepare the chicken. Coat the base of the air fryer with cooking spray and put the breaded chicken inside. Cook for approximately five to eight minutes on each side until the chicken is fully golden brown. Then, your cutlets should be ready for some cheese and sauce action; this step can also be simplified with store-bought marinara. When using an air fryer, this dish comes together in a matter of minutes versus 25 to 45 minutes when baked in a regular oven.
Benefits of cooking chicken parmesan in an air fryer
Deep frying your chicken cutlets in oil will save you some time. However, using an air fryer will simplify the overall process and make the dish lighter. After all, there is a reason air fryer owners can't help but brag about it every time the subject of fried food comes up: One of the biggest perks of frying cutlets in air fryers is that you'll be using significantly less oil. Since it's essentially a mini convection oven, the meat will cook evenly and feature a uniform color. As long as you don't overcook it, the cutlets for your chicken parmesan will turn out crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside. The timer function on your air fryer is also convenient for monitoring the cooking time.
Another perk of using an air fryer to make chicken parmesan is that it's easy to clean, save for the pan you use to heat the marinara sauce. After you coat the cutlets with marinara, use an oven to melt the parmesan on top, not the air fryer. Air fryers aren't ideal for cooking anything with sauces; doing so can cause splatter. Trust us, you don't want to have to clean up that mess.