Simplify Chicken Parmesan With The Air Fryer

We're convinced that as long as you have the will and determination to use an air fryer for your food frying adventures, there's nothing you can't make with this handy kitchen appliance. Forget fries and mozzarella sticks: You can cook several unique items in your air fryer, such as hard-boiled eggs. If you've ever wondered whether you can make chicken parmesan in an air fryer, the answer is a resounding yes.

Convection can make the cutlet crispy and tender if you apply the correct techniques. The recipe is essentially the same, but there are several merits to cooking chicken parmesan in an air fryer. In any case, we'll walk you through the process.

First, preheat your air fryer to 360 degrees Fahrenheit and prepare the chicken. Coat the base of the air fryer with cooking spray and put the breaded chicken inside. Cook for approximately five to eight minutes on each side until the chicken is fully golden brown. Then, your cutlets should be ready for some cheese and sauce action; this step can also be simplified with store-bought marinara. When using an air fryer, this dish comes together in a matter of minutes versus 25 to 45 minutes when baked in a regular oven.