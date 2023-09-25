Pickles Are The Sandwich Bread Alternative That Delivers The Ultimate Crunch

Pickles are having a moment, but they are far from new on the scene. Some historians believe that pickles have been around since 2030 BC when people discovered that brining cucumbers created a deliciously crunchy and savory snack. In recent years, pickles have had a massive spike in popularity. Practically every snack food has gotten a pickle-flavored makeover, from dill-seasoned potato chips to pickle milkshakes. Whether you prefer a spicy pickle, a bread and butter chip, or a classic dill spear, pickles are enjoyed in tons of creative ways. Try them deep-fried and paired with your favorite dipping sauce, or sandwich the veggie between layers of cheese and deli meat. You could even consider throwing out the bread altogether and let your pickle be the star of your sandwich.

Whether you're committing to a low-carb lifestyle or you simply haven't restocked your pantry in a while, this pickle hack is the perfect way to enjoy a sandwich without bread getting in the way. Recently, TikToker @cookiterica shared their recipe for an Italian sub, minus the hoagie roll. This creator takes a whole pickle, slices it in half, and hollows out the inside, creating room for slices of salami, ham, pepperoni, and cheese. They add traditional sub sandwich toppings like lettuce, tomato, and deli dressing and combine both halves to create a picture-perfect pickle sandwich.