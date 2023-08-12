What You Should Know About Pickle Milkshakes

It may sound like madness, but pickle milkshakes have become a bit of a thing in the world of edgy snacks. Maybe the usual flavors are too vanilla to excite surly sippers, so adding a salty tingle helps reignite the magic. Maybe deli fans who know everything about pickles thought they needed a spot on the menu of unlikely food combinations that actually work. Whatever the reason, it appears that after getting off to a squishy start, this sweet tart of a tongue tickler is finally making waves in the world.

Before adding this questionable quaff to your list of pickle hacks, you should know the background of what you're getting mixed up with. We opened the lid on as much information as we could find about what would possess someone to create such an unlikely combination and convince others to get in on the fun. Surprisingly, there's been a great deal of buzz surrounding this taste bud-tingling treat over the years, including a bit of love from the Magic Kingdom itself. Whether you're eager to try a pickle milkshake or wondering if you should avoid it at all costs, we've got the rill dill.