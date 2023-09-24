Using Chocolate Milk To Make Mashed Potatoes Is Always A Mistake

When it comes to your rotation of side dishes, mashed potatoes are a must. They're creamy, satiating, versatile, and one of the all-time tastiest ways to prepare potatoes — what's not to love? Although mashed potatoes are a beloved dish, you're doomed if you don't have milk. Okay, maybe not doomed. There are plenty of ways to solve this problem, but whatever you do, never use chocolate milk in place of regular milk for your mashed potatoes, as one person did. A hopeful foodie on Reddit went viral for sharing their dinner platter, complete with a side of chocolate milk mashed potatoes. The top comment on the thread perfectly sums up our stance: "No. You can't do that."

Thanks to its sweet, decadent flavor profile, chocolate milk is a delicious beverage, but disaster ensues when paired with mashed potatoes' savory, starchy qualities. Mashed potatoes are complemented by umami-rich ingredients, bright herbs, and aromatics that round out hearty entrées like steak or grilled vegetables. Adding elements like chocolate and sugar instead of plain, velvety milk compromises the subtleties of a great batch of mashed potatoes.

Chocolate milk destroys its delicate, rich flavor and also looks downright repulsive. When using regular, old-fashioned milk, mashed potatoes look like a fluffy cloud that begs to be drizzled with a peppery gravy. Conversely, when made with chocolate milk, mashed potatoes bear a stronger resemblance to what comes out of your dog's rear end.