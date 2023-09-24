Canned Cream Of Mushroom Soup Takes Pork Chops To Another Level

Busy weeknights sometimes mean meals get thrown together — perhaps some pork chops, a mashed potato, and some vegetables — so long as dinner is on the table, right? But probably more than once, the pork chop ends up disappointing, dry, and flavorless. But 20-minute weeknight recipes don't have to be disappointing, dry, and flavorless. The solution to this issue is a pantry staple: canned cream of mushroom soup.

Canned soups — especially cream of mushroom, cream of celery, and cream of chicken — can transform a meal, bringing it to another level while getting dinner on the table in record time. Pairing boneless pork chops and mushroom gravy is a classic combination, but using a can of cream of mushroom soup simplifies the meal — open a can of soup, grab some pork chops, and pop it all in the oven or a skillet, and the meal will be done in under 30 minutes. You didn't have to clean, chop, and sauté mushrooms, and you didn't have to make a roux and thicken it over low heat.

Canned cream of mushroom soup is probably one of the most versatile items in your pantry. In addition to pork chops, it can eliminate steps in a variety of dishes, like stroganoff or a casserole, that usually require some sort of preparatory steps before you actually start cooking. This canned good comes in handy when you're too busy for all the fiddly stuff.