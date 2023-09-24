Tired Of Savory Croutons In Salad? Make Them Sugary Or Spicy Instead

Look up "salad," and you might be surprised to find there isn't a good definition. Googling returns such results as it's "a cold dish that contains vegetables, which may or may not be cooked." The vegetables are usually seasoned with some type of dressing, and they could be accompanied by meat, fish, eggs, or other ingredients. In other words, the definition of a salad suggests it can be almost anything you want. It doesn't even need lettuce to be called a salad.

However, one area where people may fight you on the looseness of this definition is the crouton. There are not many options when it comes to the general flavor of croutons. This toasted addition must be savory. The ideal crouton should be flavored with garlic or cheese or some type of Italian seasoning. Right? Wrong. Like the salad itself, a crouton can have any flavor you want — even sweet or spicy.