Watermelon Cups Are Juicy Vessels For Crisp, Refreshing Toppings

A good watermelon is so juicy and sweet, it's like dessert. Watermelons are about 92% water so a crunchy bite helps to beat the heat and stay hydrated. However, the fruit's refreshing goodness isn't one-dimensional in use. Watermelon's snack-like qualities and clean flavor make it worthy as an appetizer. And we're not talking about a large bowl of fruit salad with watermelon, pineapple, and mango. We're talking about an appetizer where watermelon is the star of the show. Watermelon cups are bite-sized cubes of watermelon with toppings — and they will be the talk of the dinner!

This creative appetizer is an amazing way to use up watermelon and only requires a bit of prep work. It starts by cutting watermelon into bite-sized cubes — large enough to hold toppings, but not so big that they are awkward to fit in your mouth. Then, scoop out a bit of watermelon from the top of each cube. This creates a mini cup that will hold a variety of fun and fresh toppings, especially those that will add a pop of color! For example, a combination of diced cucumber, cilantro, and red onion provides a cooling yet punchy bite.