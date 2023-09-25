Watermelon Cups Are Juicy Vessels For Crisp, Refreshing Toppings
A good watermelon is so juicy and sweet, it's like dessert. Watermelons are about 92% water so a crunchy bite helps to beat the heat and stay hydrated. However, the fruit's refreshing goodness isn't one-dimensional in use. Watermelon's snack-like qualities and clean flavor make it worthy as an appetizer. And we're not talking about a large bowl of fruit salad with watermelon, pineapple, and mango. We're talking about an appetizer where watermelon is the star of the show. Watermelon cups are bite-sized cubes of watermelon with toppings — and they will be the talk of the dinner!
This creative appetizer is an amazing way to use up watermelon and only requires a bit of prep work. It starts by cutting watermelon into bite-sized cubes — large enough to hold toppings, but not so big that they are awkward to fit in your mouth. Then, scoop out a bit of watermelon from the top of each cube. This creates a mini cup that will hold a variety of fun and fresh toppings, especially those that will add a pop of color! For example, a combination of diced cucumber, cilantro, and red onion provides a cooling yet punchy bite.
What goes well with watermelon?
There's a lot of creative freedom when it comes to topping off watermelon cups, but when in doubt, here's a loose formula you can follow. First, grab a flavorful fruit or veggie that will complement the watermelon, like cucumber, strawberry, or pineapple. Next, find an herb for freshness, like cilantro or mint. Then, add an element that brings acidity or bite, such as lemon juice or chopped onions. You could stop there, or opt for another layer of complexity by adding feta or mozzarella cheese. Depending how bold you feel, any of these combinations work. Just grab what you have in the fridge and dice it up to fill your watermelon cup.
If you are unsure how your guests will respond to this watermelon finger food, you can opt for a skewer version instead. Take the fruits or veggies that you would have diced up, like strawberries or cucumber, and keep them chunky enough for a skewer. Stick cheese on the skewer too, like baby mozzarella balls or thick slices of Gruyère. You can even stab a full leaf of basil or mint through the skewer to keep it herbaceous. For extra flavor, drizzle on some balsamic vinegar or honey. Your skewer will have the same flavors and ingredients as a watermelon cup, just in a different format!