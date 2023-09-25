When Life Gives You Leftover Champagne, Make Frozen Grapes

If frozen grapes sound like a delicious way to utilize your extra champagne, you'll be glad to know that making them is pretty straightforward. Just place the grapes in a bowl, then pour champagne over them until the liquid fills the container. After this, the fruit should sit in the champagne for around 12 hours. This will ensure they fully absorb the bubbles and flavor. Unlike fruits soaked in other bubbly drinks like seltzer, these grapes will have a significantly different taste once they've taken in the alcohol.

Following the 12 hours of soaking, you can remove the grapes from the champagne and roll them in sugar. Then just place them in a container or freezer bag and put them in the freezer. Grapes typically take about three hours to freeze completely, but depending on the type, the process can take longer. If you're planning to serve your champagne-infused grapes to guests, your best bet is to freeze them overnight. There's no harm in freezing the fruit longer than three hours, but coming up short can result in grapes that are only partially frozen and too easily thawed.

Finally, prior to serving, you'll want to sprinkle a bit more sugar on your grapes to give them a more decadent look and taste. If you're feeling extra fancy, you can serve them with more champagne or desserts like ice cream and sherbet.