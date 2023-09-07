Bubbly Drinks Are The Easy Way To Liven Up Your Fruit

What's better than a plump juicy berry? A plump juicy fizzy berry! Fortunately, there's a way to liven up the fruits you're eating: by soaking them in bubbly drinks. Infusing fruits with beverages like seltzer, sparkling water, or club soda can help them pack a greater punch.

By combining these drinks with your favorite fruits, you can actually make carbonated fruit. Each bite will bring forth a burst of bubbly energy. Fruit maintains its flavor after absorbing carbonation, especially if you use an unflavored soda. Unlike fruit that's soaked in alcohol, carbonated fruit will still taste sweet — the added carbonation just makes the fruit fizzy and bubbly. If you want to mix it up you can add an extra element with ginger beer or flavored seltzer.

Fizzy fruit can be eaten straight, putting a fun spin on an everyday snack. Of course, there are ways to make it more interesting. Coating carbonated fruit with sugar, dipping it in chocolate, or topping it with syrup can make it feel more like a dessert. It can also be used to enhance other dishes and beverages. Carbonated fruit can serve as a topping for ice cream or pie. Similarly, it adds some sparkle beverages like iced tea, lemonade, and even cocktails, as a garnish or mixed right in with the ice.