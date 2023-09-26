Soft Or Solid? Here's What To Look For When Perfecting Your Scone Dough

There are few baked goods as satisfying as a well-crafted scone — buttery, flaky, moist, with a subtle sweetness and sophisticated flavors. But baking one isn't as easy as it might appear to those who haven't tried. At its core, making a successful scone all comes down to creating the right kind of dough.

Like all baking, creating the perfect scone dough requires a balance. In an instructional YouTube video, legendary baker and TV personality Paul Hollywood says softness is key for dough texture, though it shouldn't be so wet that it pours out of the mixing bowl. Correctly mixed dough should be firm enough to form a lump while still retaining some tackiness. The texture should be sufficient to fold the dough, not knead it, as Hollywood points out. Those following his technique should have no trouble working it out by feel after a few tries, as Hollywood suggests hand-mixing the dough at every stage, from integrating the butter to combining wet ingredients like eggs and milk.