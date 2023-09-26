Dump Dishes Are The Best Way To Meal Prep

Not all of us are meal planners, and to some extent, that's okay. But it's hard to be an effective grocery shopper without a meal prep list. Even roughly planning meals can help organize thoughts about what key ingredients to buy and how you can combine them into different recipes throughout the week. Remember the essence of meal planning: less is more.

Even if you don't want to overbuy, it's bound to happen. Maybe you bought too much spinach or boiled too much pasta, but you don't want it to go to waste. When this happens, resort to the dump dish, a tasty and efficient way to use food leftovers.

A "dump dish" refers to any meal that uses leftovers in your fridge as ingredients. These dishes come in many variations and can accommodate almost any food — leftover salads, stews, soups, stir fry, pasta, and omelets are just a few examples. Just pick your dish and toss in any leftover meats and wilting veggies. Your meal will feel fresh again, and you'll have more room in the fridge!