Here's Why Arby's Got Rid Of Its Sliced Ham

For years, Arby's has proudly touted its carnivore-centric slogan, "We have the meats," but that doesn't mean they won't occasionally kick a meat to the curb if they feel it's time to part ways. During the summer of 2021, the fast food chain best known for its roast beef said goodbye to five of its menu items, including the ham slider, a basic, snack-size ham sandwich topped with a slice of cheese. Subsequently, Arby's pulled ham from their menu entirely, disappointing ham aficionados everywhere and leading to plenty of jokes about the chain's failure to fulfill its catchphrase.

Of course, whenever a fast food item disappears, most people can guess the reason was lackluster sales, and for Arby's ham, this was indeed the case. While meat eaters may not usually cherish ham to the extent that they do bacon, Arby's booting ham from its menu led to ripple effects for the purveyor of beef, pork, and poultry.