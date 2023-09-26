Baking Syringes Are The Tool You Need To Load Up Treats With Filling

While a baking syringe might not be the first tool that comes to mind when thinking about filling treats, there are a few advantages to using this option. First, since a baking syringe is a sturdy container, it's easier to fill than a piping bag. Just spoon the icing in, and you're good to go. Or you can place the nozzle into the cream and pull the plunger up for an even quicker fill.

Second, with a baking syringe, it is easier to control the filling's flow, especially if you are a beginner. To dispense the filling, hold the barrel in one hand and steadily depress the plunger with the other. Many models are designed so you can depress the plunger with one hand while the other guides the tip for precise placement.

Third, the nozzle of a baking syringe is easier to swap. You can even do it while there is still icing in the syringe. All you need to do is unscrew the collar and remove the old tip. Then, put on the new tip and screw the collar back on. The entire process is less messy, and it only takes a few seconds to complete.