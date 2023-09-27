Top Pizza With Tortellini For An Over-The-Top Slice

Pasta and pizza are staples of Italian cuisine, and combining them offers the best of both worlds. Perhaps that's why macaroni pizza has become so prevalent over the years, with pizzerias offering options like penne pizza, ravioli slices, and even spaghetti and meatball-topped pies. The additional grains make these pizzas as comforting as they are filling. A lesser-utilized pizza-pasta combo adds extra carbs and cheese to your pie: tortellini. These slices aren't as commonly found as those topped with penne or ziti, but tortellini as a pizza topping makes for an over-the-top approach that pasta lovers should try at least once.

Tortellini traditionally packs a blend of meat and cheese into its rounded exterior but sometimes contains only cheese. Regardless of the filling, baking tortellini on top of a pizza can make the dish heavy by adding multiple grains, cheeses, and meats to the equation. However, this also doubles — or even triples — the flavor. Plus, tortellini is surprisingly versatile when used in conjunction with other toppings. As such, it's understandable that some pizzerias have started to use this pasta in specialty pies. Tortellini pizza is also not difficult to make at home, so anyone who can't find this combo locally can still try it.