Air Fryer Cupcakes Can Either Be A Hot Mess Or A Great Success

Who doesn't love a good, moist cupcake? If you're not purchasing cupcakes from your favorite bakery, you can whip up a batch at home when the mood strikes. While many people prefer a classic cupcake recipe that involves filling cupcake tins with batter and baking them in the oven, others have more unconventional methods. One of the more unique ways to cook your cupcakes is by baking them in an air fryer.

You're probably wondering why you would bake in an air fryer. The device is designed to help ensure food stays moist on the inside while getting nice and crunchy on the outside. Luckily, if you correctly bake your air fryer cupcakes — making necessary time and temperature adjustments – they will turn out moist, fluffy, and extremely delicious every time.

Making the batter is the same as if you were baking in the oven. Instead of putting your cupcake pan into the air fryer, you simply fill sturdy cupcake cups or silicon liners and pop them into the appliance. Like oven-baked cupcakes, you'll want to let the cupcakes cool completely before frosting. Even though people have success with air fryer cupcakes, there are plenty who can't make it work. In fact, this baking method may require some trial and error.